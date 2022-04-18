ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WV WFO BALTIMORE MD./WASHINGTON D.C. Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WVNews
 1 day ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore...

www.wvnews.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
The Georgia Sun

Georgia at risk for more tornadoes tonight

Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A tornado touched down...
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

At least 30 million at daily risk for severe storms in southern US

Multiple rounds of severe weather that will carry the risk of tornadoes are in the forecast for the storm-weary southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As the threat of severe weather shifts eastward along the interstate 10 and 20 corridors, at least 30 million people will be at risk on a daily basis through Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Potent storm system to unload heavy snow across northeastern US

Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Spring nor'easter could dump 10 inches of snow in Pennsylvania and New York

An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Again?! More snowfall headed for northern Plains, Upper Midwest

A new snowstorm this weekend will target parts of the northern United States still recovering from a major spring blizzard that left 1 to 4 feet of snow and massive drifts during this past week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. In many cases, more snow will be on the ground for Easter than there was during Christmas or New Year's Day.
MONTANA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Nor’easter could hit N.J. with heavy rain after freezing temps

After showers fell over parts of New Jersey on Saturday evening, the state saw a dip in temperatures which could make way for a stronger storm. As the Easter weekend winds down, forecasters say a coastal storm could still shift into a strong nor’easter late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the Garden State and potential snow and ice to parts of Pennsylvania, New York State and northern New England.
ENVIRONMENT

