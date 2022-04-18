WV WFO BALTIMORE MD./WASHINGTON D.C. Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
A storm system stretching up the midsection of the United States had people in several states — including southern Minnesota — bracing Tuesday for the possibility of tornadoes. By Tuesday evening there were tornado watches or warnings covering parts of Texas, Iowa and Minnesota. One apparent tornado struck...
A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A tornado touched down...
More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
NEW YORK — The threat of severe weather is continuing after nearly a week of strong systems wreaking havoc on much of the country. The North is bracing for another round of winter weather in the middle of spring after receiving several feet of snow last week. Blizzard conditions...
Multiple rounds of severe weather that will carry the risk of tornadoes are in the forecast for the storm-weary southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As the threat of severe weather shifts eastward along the interstate 10 and 20 corridors, at least 30 million people will be at risk on a daily basis through Wednesday.
Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
As a powerful storm emerges from the West and takes an agonizingly slow track across the Great Plains next week, severe thunderstorms will erupt for multiple days over the central United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. From Monday through Thursday, at least 18 states could be affected by the outbreak. Some...
A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
Old Man Winter has been on a roll of late and is scheming to play an April Fools' joke on parts of the northeastern United States. Yet another batch of unseasonably cold air and snow showers will pivot across the region just as the calendar flips from March to April, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
SEVERE weather in parts of the country has disrupted flights and created a headache for travelers at the end of the holiday weekend. From a tornado alert in Mississippi to severe thunderstorms in Florida, the wild Easter Sunday weather wreaked havoc on travel plans in popular tourist destinations. Thunderstorms had...
A new snowstorm this weekend will target parts of the northern United States still recovering from a major spring blizzard that left 1 to 4 feet of snow and massive drifts during this past week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. In many cases, more snow will be on the ground for Easter than there was during Christmas or New Year's Day.
After showers fell over parts of New Jersey on Saturday evening, the state saw a dip in temperatures which could make way for a stronger storm. As the Easter weekend winds down, forecasters say a coastal storm could still shift into a strong nor’easter late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the Garden State and potential snow and ice to parts of Pennsylvania, New York State and northern New England.
