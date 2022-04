The Supreme Court is likely to clear the way for new anti-abortion laws in just a few months — but red states aren't waiting. The big picture: Conservative legislatures are passing a raft of controversial new laws, many of which push the envelope further than the courts have ever allowed. But with the court poised to significantly weaken Roe v. Wade, if not overturn it altogether, red states appear confident that these new measures will stand.

