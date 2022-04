Candace Owens says. Al Sharpton's recent comments that Democrats are out of touch with Black America are part of his manipulation strategy on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday. CANDACE OWENS: We shouldn't misinterpret what [Al Sharpton is] doing here because he wants us to believe that he's telling the truth when, in reality, what he's trying to do is save whatever clout he has left in Black America. This is actually a signal that should be a marker for us, for how bad things have gotten in Black America. Because Al Sharpton used to go around [lying] full-time to Black America about their circumstances. Even when he says, oh, ‘[Liberals] out of touch the way Black Americans are living.’ You [Al Sharpton] live in a $2.1 million penthouse on the Upper East Side, and that's just one of your homes …

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO