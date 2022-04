Michigan gas prices continued to tick down slightly after setting a new record of $4.26 per gallon earlier this month. But prices remain near that record high. AAA Michigan said Monday that Michigan are down 8 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.16 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is still 79 cents more than this time last month and $1.41 more than this time last year.

