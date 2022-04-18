ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead, multiple people hurt in shooting at party at Pittsburgh Airbnb rental

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Public Safety

PITTSBURGH — Two teenagers were killed and at least eight people were wounded when a barrage of 50 gunshots broke out early Sunday inside a Pittsburgh Airbnb rental house, where police said roughly 200 people were having a party. Some escaped the gunfire by jumping out of windows.

The shooting marked the third time in nine days that gunfire erupted during parties being held at Airbnb rentals, including one near Sacramento, California, which left a teen dead, and another that rocked a suburban Houston residential neighborhood.

The Pittsburgh shooting unfolded Sunday around 12:30 a.m., when police were notified of multiple ShotSpotter gunfire-detection alerts in the East Allegheny neighborhood on the city's North Side, according to the Pittsburgh Police Department.

Cellphone video taken from inside the packed house and obtained by ABC News captured the screams and panic of party-goers rushing to get out of the residence, some tripping and falling down a staircase.

In the footage, someone is heard shouting: "He's got a gun!" and "We got to go!" As apparent gunfire sounded, someone yelled: "They're shooting!" The shouts were followed by screams.

Victims suffering from bullet wounds were found near the home and taken to hospitals by ambulance, police said. Other gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in private cars, including two juveniles who were pronounced dead upon arriving at emergency rooms, authorities said.

A total of 10 people were shot, including the two slain teenagers, police said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown, both 17.

Several other victims suffered broken bones and cuts fleeing the chaotic scene, according to police.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that the shooting occurred during a large party being held at the short-term rental property, "with as many as 200 people in attendance, many of them underage."

"As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations," police said in a statement Sunday. "Several more shots were fired outside the home."

No arrests have been made, and detectives are combing over evidence found at eight different crime scenes in a radius of several blocks around the Airbnb house. Detectives are also reviewing security video in an effort to identify suspects.

During a press conference Sunday, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said the gunfire started after an "altercation" and confirmed that multiple shooters engaged in a gunfight. He said that in addition to the gunshot victims, five other people were injured from either jumping out of windows or falling down stairs while taking cover.

"It is our top priority to find out who did this and get them off the street," Schubert told reporters.

He noted that the "vast majority" of people at the party were juveniles.

"This is something that shouldn’t have happened. This goes back to having too many guns -- too many illegal guns -- on the streets. Too many people who have access to these illegal weapons," he added. "Innocent people were struck… We’re sick about it, and we’re gonna do everything we can to get those responsible for it."

Shell casings collected at the scene indicate multiple weapons were fired, including rifles, a police commander told ABC affiliate station WTAE in Pittsburgh.

"We share the Pittsburgh community’s outrage regarding this tragic gun violence. Our hearts go out to all who were impacted -- including loved ones of those who lost their lives, injured victims and neighbors," Airbnb told ABC News in a statement Sunday. "Airbnb strictly bans parties, and we condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence."

Airbnb said the person who booked the house has been issued a lifetime ban from Airbnb. The company confirmed that an "unauthorized party" was thrown without the knowledge or consent of the house host, who specifically stated in the listing page that no parties were allowed and that any evidence of a party would result in a $500 fee.

"We will be considering all legal options to hold this person accountable," Airbnb's statement said, adding that the company is cooperating with the Pittsburgh Police Department's investigation.

Addressing allegations that many of those attending the party were minors, the company said, "we can confirm that users must be 18 or above to create an Airbnb account."

The company also noted that its CEO, Brian Chesky, has joined a coalition of CEOs nationwide calling for stricter gun control measures to get illegal firearms off the streets.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a statement Sunday that police were using all available resources to find those responsible for the shooting and added that members of the community had contacted the investigators with information on the episode.

According to Gainey, the shooting came as Pittsburgh police and city leaders have been been working on a plan in the past several weeks to address gun violence in the city. He said a special meeting of public safety and key community members is being scheduled to discuss a citywide effort to combat gun violence.

"The time is now for us to move with a sense of urgency to bring justice to the victims and peace to our city," Gainey said. "It is critical that we come together now to help reduce the violence currently happening while we begin to do the long-term work of ending the culture of violence that is enabling the senseless loss of life we are experiencing today. We must say no more and never again."

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Pittsburgh Police Department's Major Crimes unit at 412-323-7161.

Public Safety
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
