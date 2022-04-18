Today's Forecast: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow showers

Temperatures stay cooler through the middle of the week with highs only in the 40s. Today we expect some snow showers before a transition to rain/snow showers this afternoon with perhaps some light grassy accumulations. We could have a few linger flurries Tuesday morning, otherwise no further snow chances this week. Warmer temperatures return by Wednesday with the chance for more rain showers developing by evening and overnight. By the end of the week, we may be back into the 60s to low/mid 70s for highs. Normal/average highs for this time of year have us in the upper 50s. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers mixing with/changing to rain showers through the day. Light grassy accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds east/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering flurries. Lows around 32. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: An early morning drop or flake, otherwise some late day clearing. Breezy, still cool. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers likely by the evening. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: A lingering morning rain shower; otherwise, dry and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

