ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today's Forecast: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow showers

By Candace Monacelli
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EI1gC_0fCMjyrj00

Temperatures stay cooler through the middle of the week with highs only in the 40s. Today we expect some snow showers before a transition to rain/snow showers this afternoon with perhaps some light grassy accumulations. We could have a few linger flurries Tuesday morning, otherwise no further snow chances this week. Warmer temperatures return by Wednesday with the chance for more rain showers developing by evening and overnight. By the end of the week, we may be back into the 60s to low/mid 70s for highs. Normal/average highs for this time of year have us in the upper 50s. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers mixing with/changing to rain showers through the day. Light grassy accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds east/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering flurries. Lows around 32. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: An early morning drop or flake, otherwise some late day clearing. Breezy, still cool. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers likely by the evening. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: A lingering morning rain shower; otherwise, dry and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Rain Shower#Severe Weather
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For 6 Inches Of Snow

The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFYR-TV

Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy