Stephon Gilmore looking forward to “clean slate” with Colts

I noticed on Friday a suggestion that the recent Derek Carr extension will be the starting point for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s next contract. Wilson is represented by an agent who has one NFL client. Mark Rodgers has a history of driving a very hard bargain on Wilson’s behalf. The Carr contract, frankly, is not the product of a hard bargain. It’s a capitulation by a player who, in my view, was so determined to remain with the team and so earnest about ingratiating himself to new Patriot-way management that he took a deal that looks good on the surface, but that screams out “team friendly” just under the top layer of the epidermis.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO