Click here to read the full article. Hot off of visiting Queen Elizabeth in the U.K., Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in The Netherlands for the Invictus Games. The first event they hit on Friday was the welcome reception for the athletes and their families in The Hague — and the Duchess of Sussex’s first outfit did not disappoint. This is Markle’s first appearance in Europe since she and Harry did their final public engagements as senior royals in March 2020, so any old outfit wouldn’t do. She went all-out with a spectacular white Valentino suit and accessorized the...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO