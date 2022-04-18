Diabetes | Wear the Gown

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Foods to help control diabetes

First, aim for a well-balanced diet. Diet plays a pivotal role in controlling diabetes. But experts stress that when it comes to managing this chronic disease, it’s not about fixating on a few foods but having a balanced plate. “There’s really no specific food that I would say either to consume or really … even not to consume,” says Melissa Roth, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. “It’s about variety. It’s about portion control.”
ROCHESTER, NY
Medical News Today

How can diabetes cause joint pain?

Diabetes can cause joint pain in various ways, such as damaging the joints or nerves. It also has links with two types of arthritis. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can affect the muscles and skeleton, leading to joint pain, nerve damage, and other symptoms. Also, according to the Arthritis Foundation, almost...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Hypnosis in the Treatment of Diabetes

Diabetes occurs when the body cannot regulate blood sugar well, which causes an elevated level of sugar in the blood. Stress often leads to a rise in blood sugar to help improve energy, but in diabetes, the sugar cannot be used well. Hypnosis can be used to calm the patient,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: Older adults with rheumatoid arthritis still undermedicated, despite aggressive guidelines

Despite guidelines that call for early and aggressive treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests many older adults are not prescribed disease-modifying medications for their inflammatory autoimmune disease. Researchers at Michigan Medicine used the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey to analyze all ambulatory visits for rheumatoid arthritis by adults...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

New targets for treating Parkinson’s disease

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that people with Parkinson’s disease have a clear “genetic signature” of the disease in their memory T cells. The scientists hope that targeting these genes may open the door to new Parkinson’s treatments and diagnostics. “Parkinson’s...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

The Difference Between a Stroke and a Heart Attack

A stroke, also known as a "brain attack," is caused by a brain bleed or blockage of blood flow to the brain. A heart attack stems from a blockage of the coronary arteries in the heart. Both conditions occur suddenly, and result from a lack of oxygen-rich blood flow for essential brain and heart function, leading to cell damage and death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
L.A. Weekly

Can CBD Help in Managing Nerve Pain and Nerve Damage?

This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here. Pain signals are carried to the brain through neuronal transmissions within the body. Although this sensation is unpleasant, it serves a critical purpose: it protects the body from injury. When you put your foot on a heated surface, your brain receives a warning signal. In healthy persons, this is how the procedure should work. Patients with neuropathic pain, on the other hand, have a malfunctioning nerve signaling system. To put it another way, the pain signals are received by your brain and you experience pain, but there is no evident cause for the discomfort.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
KSAT 12

Understanding the signs and symptoms of arthritis

Arthritis is a condition that affects more than 58.5 million adults in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wear and tear on the joints or when the immune system begins attacking the tissues in the joints are common causes, but arthritis can also be caused by an injury or an infection.
WEIGHT LOSS
Futurity

Alcoholism drug restores macular degeneration vision loss in mice

Researchers may have found a way to revive some vision loss caused by age-related macular degeneration and the inherited disease retinitis pigmentosa. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare genetic disorder that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lipid and glucose levels at age 35 associated with Alzheimer's disease

Living your best life at 35, ignoring cholesterol and glucose levels, may impact your chances of getting Alzheimer's disease (AD) later in life. According to researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), lower HDL (high-density cholesterol) and high triglyceride levels measured in blood as early as age 35 are associated with a higher incidence of AD several decades later in life. They also found that high blood glucose measured between ages 51-60 is associated with risk of AD in the future.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Type 2 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatment

The most common form of diabetes, type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease whose defining factor is high blood sugar, or glucose. Glucose is a critical source of energy for the body's cells. When someone eats food, any of the sugars in that food ultimately enters the blood; then, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin, which guides the blood glucose into cells. That step is essential to keeping the body’s cells fueled and also maintaining a healthy level of glucose in the blood.. However, in people with type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin and/or the body doesn't use that insulin efficiently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Depression after a heart attack heightens stroke risk

Depression can complicate and slow recovery from a heart attack, not to mention the toll it can take on one's mental outlook, relationships and joy of life. In addition, new research finds that people who had depression following a heart attack were about 50% more likely to suffer a stroke compared with those who didn't have depression, according to a study to be presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session.
CHARLESTON, WV
Medical News Today

Sleeping with the light on may increase diabetes risk

Researchers recently investigated the health effects of light exposure during sleep. They found that light exposure during even one night of sleep increases heart rate while sleeping and impairs glucose metabolism the following morning. They say that sleeping without exposure to light is likely beneficial for cardiometabolic health. Researchers from...
SCIENCE

