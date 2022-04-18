Hot chocolate: Semi carrying 1,000 pounds of cocoa catches fire on I-95 in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck carrying 1,000 pounds of cocoa caught fire early Monday, causing major delays in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said the semitruck caught fire due to an apparent brake malfunction.

Traffic is backed up for several miles just south of State Road 40 near Ormond Beach. As of 7:15 a.m., the right lanes remained closed and traffic was slowly getting by in the left lane.

Drivers can take LPGA Boulevard to get on I-95 south to avoid the delays.

Fire officials said the driver was injured and no other vehicles were impacts directly by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.