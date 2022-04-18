ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Basketball: Can Nittany Lions make 2023 NCAA Tournament?

By Holden Walter-Warner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMicah Shrewsberry is making shrewd moves in the transfer portal. Can he take Penn State Basketball to the Big Dance in his second year?. Penn State Basketball was not as far removed from the NCAA Tournament last year as their losing record might suggest. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is making sure...

WTAJ

Penn State softball takes two of three from Indiana

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State and Indiana split the first two games of the series setting up a rubber match on Easter. Penn State took the win Sunday afternoon 8-6 and the Nittany Lions were led by a three home runs, including two from Ally Kurland. Kurland has 16 long balls on the season, […]
INDIANA, PA
The Baltimore Sun

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse uses big fourth quarter to pull away from No. 9 Ohio State, 19-12, clinch share of Big Ten title

If Sunday was a coronation, Saturday was a realization for the top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse team. Six days after thumping then-No. 4 Rutgers by nine goals in a thorough display of dominance, the No. 1 Terps encountered a fair amount of resistance before erupting in the fourth quarter to secure a 19-12 victory over No. 9 Ohio State before an announced 6,430 at Maryland Stadium. Fifth-year ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Penn State Berks

Reading, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Penn State Berks Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr. 16) in a United East Conference contest to improve to 10-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 9-0 in a shutout effort.  Doubles Stephen Alam and Nick Rohr defeated the Nittany Lions […] The post Seahawks Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Penn State Berks appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
READING, PA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers men’s lacrosse makes move in latest rankings

After an impressive weekend road win in Big Ten play, Rutgers men’s lacrosse moves up three spots in the latest rankings from Inside Lacrosse. Rutgers pulled off an impressive 13-12 win at Michigan on Saturday, upping the Scarlet Knights to 11-2 (3-1 Big Ten) on the season. It was a good bounceback for Rutgers, who lost the previous week at Maryland. With the win, Rutgers moved up three spots and now sits fourth in the nation. Maryland remains the undisputed top team in the poll. Maryland, Rutgers and No. 11 Ohio State make up the three Big Ten teams in the poll. Johns Hopkins is unranked but receiving votes. RelatedSeton Hall Prep defensive back Jaylen McClain talks recent Rutgers football visit The Scarlet Knights close out the season on Saturday against Penn State at SHI Stadium. The Big Ten Tournament, hosted this year by Maryland, begins on May 5. Rutgers is fifth in the nation in the latest RPI update. Maryland, not surprisingly, checks in atop the RPI as well.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne freshman guard Primo Spears plans to transfer

Duquesne lost another guard Monday when Primo Spears, only the fifth freshman in school history to lead the team in scoring, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Three other guards — Jackie Johnson III, Tyson Acuff and Toby Okani — previously announced plans to transfer. Spears,...
DUQUESNE, PA
