ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Hints At Tender Offer, Board Elimination In Latest Twitter Drama Twist; Stock Jumps

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares moved higher Monday, but still sit well below the takeover price offered by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk last week, as the world's richest man digs in for what could be a messy and protracted battle with the social media group's board of directors.

Musk, in fact, said Monday that he would essentially eliminate all board members, taking collective salaries to "$0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there" in his latest Twitter-launched salvo.

Last week's drama, highlighted by Musk's surprise $43 billion takeover bid -- around a week after he had filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission claiming to be a passive investor in the micro-blogging website -- was followed by Twitter's move to adopt a so-called poison pill defense. The provision allows existing shareholders to buy more Twitter stock at a discount should any one, or a group of, investors gain control of 15% of the company without board approval.

Other buyers are reportedly looming, as well, including buyout firm Thoma Bravo and private equity group Silver Lake, which helped Twitter on a convertible bond financing deal in 2020.

Friday’s announced poison pill puts Elon Musk’s $43B hostile takeover on hold for now, and in our view, raises the stock’s risk profile significantly as we are skeptical of sudden speculated interest from white knight(s), and value accretion at a higher bid," said Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz.

"From our vantage point, Twitter’s board may have just looked a gift horse in the mouth and if not careful, may repeat Yahoo’s historic shareholder fail, passing on Microsoft’s $45 billion 2008 bid to settle for Verizon’s $5 billion eight years later," he added

Twitter shares were marked 6.8% higher in late afternoon trading Monday to change hands at $48.14 each.

Musk hinted late Saturday, in a typically cryptic Twitter message, that he may take his $54.20 per share offer directly to shareholders, but had also indicated during a TED talk in Vancouver last week that "I’m not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it."

Musk has also, in effect, gone directly to shareholders via his Twitter account in terms of messaging, posting a weekend poll that ask if his $43 billion takeover approach should be decided by those who own Twitter stock, and not those who sit on the board (whom, he noted, own very little Twitter stock).

The approach provides a contradiction to Musk's original takeover letter, in which he said he would "reconsider" his investment in the group if the board were to reject his "best and final" offer of $54.20 per share, suggesting he was happy with standard corporate governance practices that empower board members to act on behalf of shareholders.

One of Twitter's most important shareholders -- Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal -- has already said the $43 billion bid "doesn't come close to matching "the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects", while others are likely to point to the fact that shares in the group traded north of $70 as recently as last year.

Musk's relationship with Twitter -- which he called a "war zone" during his 60 Minutes interview in 2018 -- remains complicated, in that he is both a prolific user of the site -- with more than 80 million followers -- as well as one of its more vocal critics.

Late last month, Musk said he was giving 'serious thought" to starting his own social media company, and accused Twitter of "failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy" given that the site "serves as the de facto public town square."

His use of Twitter has also drawn the ire of the SEC -- who will surely ask why he first filed a 13-G several days after its original deadline -- most famously in 2018 when the agency charged him with securities fraud related to a Tweet that he had 'funding secured" to take the Tesla private.

Musk maintains that was true, but agreed to pay two $20 million fines, and have his Tweets vetted, in order to placate the SEC's objections.

The following year, however, he Tweeted (again) that Tesla would produce around 500,000 cars in 2019, but backtracked on the remarks a few hours later (but not before the stock rose sharply in response.

Another Musk Tweet, this time in the fall of last year, sent Tesla shares in the other direction after he asked his Twitter followers if he should sell "10% of my Tesla stock" in order to create a tax liability.

Tesla told investors in a subsequent 10-K filing that the SEC had "issued a subpoena to us seeking information on our governance processes around compliance" with the 2018 settlement.

Twitter, for its part, faces an uphill battle to both increase the number of monetizable daily active users, its term for the number of daily users who can view ads, while keeping content moderation at a level that will attract new users without alienating current ones.

Looking into the coming year, Twitter said it sees revenue growth in the "low to mid 20% range" and held onto its 2021 guidance that sees $7.5 billion in revenues and 315 million daily active users by 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Tender Offer#Twtr#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Thoma Bravo#White Knight
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Place
Vancouver, CA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy