BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Broadway United Methodist Church returned to the Bowling Green Ballpark this Easter Sunday for an outside service. “We are so thrilled to be out here at the ballpark today,” said Adam Shourds, Senior Pastor at Broadway United Methodist Church. “The first Easter Sunday happened outside, and we believe that’s where God’s at work, and so it’s a chance just for us to be together and also to celebrate in a bigger way and to remember that there are happening in this community, in Bowling Green, that we are a part of and that we want to join in.”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO