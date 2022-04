You don't need to be an expert to know that your heart health is important. But you do need to be an expert (or at least have the right equipment) to get a full-360 view of your heart health, from your blood pressure to your cholesterol levels and more. If you, like many people, put off going to the doctor for your yearly check-ups, you might just be hoping that everything's pretty much copacetic when it comes to your heart anyway.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO