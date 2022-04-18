Gregory’s Web for 4/18/22

Sailing toward election day keeps us pointed on the results of nearly 175 races. As longtime readers know, we choose winners in all the legislative primaries as well as picking a few county and city winners here and there.

We often point out that we name our projected winners in the days BEFORE the election. It’s slightly more difficult to say, “I KNEW Joe Manchin was going to win” before the vote rather than naming winners AFTER the balloting.

By the way, nothing changes with my analysis of the Senior Senator. Nobody can beat him.

Just wait and see.

* * * * * *

Piecemeal, we’ve been adding to the races we call. Be sure to catch all our “Gregory’s Web”(s) briefs to be sure you’ve seen it all.

My little battle with illness slowed us down right at the peak of the campaign season but it will not deter us from completing our task.

Thanks again for the well wishes that have poured in.

* * * * * *

We can easily knock one municipal election off as Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin speeds to an opening round victory. She’s the winner to beat in the fall as well.

One of the tight House races we’ve mentioned involves the Republican incumbent, Dianna Graves.

The illustrious Mayor of St. Albans is said to be peeved because Graves voted to eliminate a vehicle fee that will cost St. Albans a paltry $300,000 a year.

Rumors in a small town travel well. So some maintain that the mayor has unleashed inspectors on Moses’ car dealerships in retaliation.

A call to Steve Moses was not returned so we may have to.wait for His Honor Scott James to confess instead. James recently won a second term and seems quite popular with constituents.

Graves’ Republican opponent, Andy Shamblin, is a pastor and teacher. His chosen occupation brings him in contact with many by way of Nitro High School. And much of this contact is positive.

Graves’ low-key approach means she has a serious side that gets things done. But Shamblin’s career and personality are likeable. And that sells — whether in detergent or politicians.

I will move this contest from “favors Graves,” to “toss-up.”

It’s not that Graves is performing poorly; it’s that Shamblin is more formidable than I expected.

* * * * * *

Don’t get the wrong signal. If I voted in that district, it would be a no-brainer for the incumbent.

* * * * * *

State Senator Eric Tarr is pushing his role as King maker. Tarr is backing his friend, former Delegate Jim Butler against current incumbent Johnnie Wamsley.

Tarr has taken it upon himself to insert himself into the race and has listed Butler as a featured speaker at his upcoming “Rally for Transition” later this month.

Butler fouled Tarr plans two years ago by failing to unseat Senate President Mitch Carmichael. Newcomer Amy Grady won that primary and Tarr’s candidate at the time, Wamsley, captured the House primary and general. He’s been a target ever since despite doing a solid job.

Playing power games could well cost the GOP this solid seat in the Southwest.

* * * * * *

Appointed Delegate Josh Booth of Wayne still labors under the opposition of short-term former Delegate Derek Evans and ex-Eastern Pandle Delegate Marshall Wilson. The two have started a PAC and are supporting the opponent against Booth, Mark Ross.

One local politico said, “I’d really like to know the implications of someone that has pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing starting a PAC to influence elections. Booth is a Justice appointee but has shown real promise in being a great delegate for Wayne County.”

More as the week unfolds. Ron Gregory is a regular political columist and reporter with LOOTPRESS. Contact him at 304-533-5185; ronjgregory@gmail.com; or PO Box 20297, Charleston, WV 25362. Anonymity is assured.