ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Woman Dies in Steele County Crash

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old St. Paul woman dies in a crash in Clinton Falls Township in Steele County. According to the State Patrol, Amirah Strong was Southbound on I-35 when she drifted off the road to the left, overcorrected and lost control, entering the...

hot967.fm

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steele County, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Clinton, MN
Steele County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Steele County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
North Mankato, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Owatonna Police And Fire#Keyc News 12#Ktoe News#Msu
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
BACKUS, MN
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Motorist Swerves Into Path Of Semi In Minneapolis, Dies At Hospital

Originally published on April 15. Updated with victim’s name. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi Thursday evening. According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Lyndale and 39th avenues north. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a motorist in a passenger vehicle swerved into the path of a semi that was traveling north on Lyndale, impacting the trailer wheels. The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified Monday as 59-year-old Casey Roland Jones of Minneapolis, was seriously injured and later died at the hospital. The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation and was not injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Aviation company owner dies after accident at Waseca Airport

The owner of the aviation company that operates Waseca Municipal Airport has died after being involved in an accident at the facility. The Waseca Police Department says responders were called to the airport 35493 110th Street at 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning on the report, whey they found a man with serious injuries from which he later died at a hospital.
WASECA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother Accuses Maplewood Police Of Racism After 4 Juveniles Detained Following Gunshot Report

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother is accusing Maplewood police of racism after they handcuffed her 16-year-old son, two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old Monday night. A video posted to social media shows the moment that handcuffs were removed from the children. One of them, a young girl, is shown crying. The incident happened after a resident called police to report hearing three gunshots fired immediately after he saw four juveniles near his home. Officers found four kids near the scene and detained them. Police say it was about 40 minutes until they determined they weren’t the same four seen by the...
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. Hennepin Co. Sheriff Rich Stanek Out Of The Hospital After Being Injured In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rich Stanek, the former sheriff of Hennepin County and current Minnesota gubernatorial candidate, is recovering after a crash Tuesday night in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says Stanek, 60, was pulling out of a church parking lot onto Highway 25 in a pickup truck at about 8:32 p.m. when he collided with a sedan that was traveling northbound on the highway. Rich Stanek (credit: CBS) Both Stanek and the other driver, a 40-year-old woman from Clearwater, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts. A spokesperson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘A Chaotic Scene’: 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At North Loop Venue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say shots were fired at an event center in downtown Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood early Sunday morning. Officers at the Muse Event Center heard shots inside the venue just after 1 a.m., and additional responding officers found “a chaotic scene with a large crowd spilling out onto the street,” the Minneapolis Police Department said. (credit: CBS) Police cleared the venue and found evidence of a shooting. A man later arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with a gunshot wound, and police said evidence indicates he was shot at the venue. His wound is not life-threatening, police said. A woman suffered minor injuries “from being in proximity to the shooting,” police said. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy