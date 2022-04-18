ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

14-year-old could face charges from a Sunday crash

By Grant Sweeter
 1 day ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against a teenage driver following a crash in Sioux Falls that sent four people to the hospital.

Around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, a highway patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop at 69th street and Louise Avenue, but the driver didn’t pull over.

Authorities say a pursuit started and continued up Louise until the vehicle hit another car at 57th street.

11-year-old killed in UTV rollover

A 14-year-old boy and the 15-year-old girl in the first car suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol says the 14-year-old, who was driving, could face charges. A man and woman in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

KELOLAND TV

Woman calls police to report roommate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault lead police to drugs, a stolen car and stolen gun. On Monday, a woman called police saying her roommate had threatened her and she was worried because he carried a gun. The investigation led police to a vehicle that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
