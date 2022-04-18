ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Newspaper men and women lucky to have a job

By John Blankenship
 1 day ago
Is this the end of newspaper journalism?

These are scary times, indeed, for the newspaper profession.

Circulation has plummeted for years. Readers and advertisers are gravitating in droves to the Web. Google has replaced local news. Newspaper prices have soared steeply even as depth reporting has withered. At paper after paper, “less is more” is the mantra.

Our local daily newspaper once boasted of some 36,000 sales during a single promotion priority. Now, 9,000 would be a hopeful figure.

“Young people wouldn’t be caught dead touching newsprint,” a newspaper deliveryman told me one morning last week. “They prefer their iPad. When was the last time you saw a person under the age of 50 buying a daily newspaper?”

Meanwhile, newspaper staffs are shrinking. Once popular columnists now have fallen by the wayside, given a furlough, orassigned to cover remote public meetings or communal sporting events such as soccer and Little League, directed to composelengthy obituary notices for neighborhood notables.

“It used to be fun to come to work,” a reporter confided to me recently. “Now it’s a daily grind. Complain about low moraleand an editor will say, ‘You’re lucky to have a job.’”

So, the question becomes inevitable: Is this the end of news? Or at least professional journalism?

Three changes are worth noting.

The first is that journalists are no longer gatekeepers. The gatekeeper metaphor was a dominant one for understanding various roles of the press for most of the past 300 years.

Journalists were the ones gathering the news. They decided what was important and what wasn’t. And if they did their job with skill and professionalism, they also decided what likely was true and what wasn’t.

They passed on their best judgment about truth and significanceto the public.

They stood by the gate and determined, in other words, what the

needed to know, at least in their judgement. “News is what newspaper men make it,” a journalism professor once told me, his way of preparing me for a career in the field. “Journalists are the true gatekeepers of our society.”

That metaphor no longer works, however.

People increasingly can find out what they want to know from several sources. Journalism is no longer a prepared lecture. It is more of an open mike dialogue.

So, what is the role of journalists today?

They can still be watchdogs, but blogging and social networking probably will never replace the skilled investigative reporting that takes time, money, sourcing, refined skills, and institutional leverage to perform consistently.

The bulk of what journalists do today must be reimagined orreplaced by new metaphors.

The two that I find most descriptive are that journalists are“sense makers” and “forum leaders.”

Journalists of the 21st century must help citizens make sense and derive meaning from all the information they are processing online. Letters to the editor are not enough.

The second major change is related but worth more deeply understanding: Citizens are becoming their own editors.

When we search the Internet—or Google something, perhaps the newest verb on the planet—we are no longer passive consumersof news.

We are not reading stories. We are hunting through them for answers. We scan and move on. In other words, journalists are no longer in control.

The third major change perhaps is most difficult of all for journalists.

We are fond of thinking that journalism is storytelling. Telling stories is how journalists imagine they can convey their world to their readers, once the paradigm has shifted away from the press in favor of gathering news independently online.

Journalism in the 21st century is more than narrative and its sidebars.

If you as a reader feel threatened by this new mindset, think of the insecurity of a newspaper editor, especially one that has seenhis job go “belly up” with budget cuts while being told “his services are no longer needed.”

As a result, many of the best newspaper men and women in the business have given it up or have been let go by the owners who really are not journalists but “bean counters.” The dollar is the bottom line while newspaper goals have shifted away from being financially solvent and printing truth to gaining politicalpower and influence with the establishment.

So, is this the end of news as we have come to know it?

Probably not.

Perhaps it’s just another turn in a sideroad leading to a more informed public that began with cave drawings and later was boosted by the printing press and continues to evolve even as we try to make sense of it all.

Pokipseeman
23h ago

Mr Blankenship fails to mention that the "journalists" who make the news make fake news more than they report facts...

