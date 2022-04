This car is wicked fast and fully restored for your driving pleasure. Chevrolet stunned the world in 1967 with its first-generation Camaro, which aimed to dethrone the iconic Mustang from its throne of automotive sales domination. The formula for creating the car was simple: just take everything the Mustang did and do it better. American consumers picked up on this goal and eventually began a cult-like following for the performance car we all know and love. If you're a Camaro guy, you probably have thought about getting your hands on one of these legends at some point or another. However, it's tough to find an excellent example due to the age of these vehicles. So how are you supposed to achieve the life-long goal of owning a first-generation Camaro?

CARLISLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO