Driver charged in overnight crash with sheriff’s vehicle in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — A man from Brockton is facing charges after an overnight crash in Milton. Police say that driver didn’t stop at a red light and crashed into an SUV from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and a third vehicle.

Julien Fernandes, 25, of Brockton is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Stop.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Brush Hill Road in Milton.

Police say Fernandes’ BMW crashed into the sheriff’s SUV before hitting an Acura driven by a 27-year-old man from Brockton.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to the operator of the sheriff’s van.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

