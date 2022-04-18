TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Strawberry Hill Avenue in Norwalk closed for a week for construction

A section of Strawberry Hill Avenue in Norwalk will be closed for a week because of construction beginning today, officials say.

Strawberry Hill Avenue from Beacon Street to Norden Place is closed for planned roadwork.

There are several detours in place.

The city says the closure is part of an $8 million Connecticut Department of Transportation project to rehabilitate the bridge that runs over I-95.

Officials add that the timing of the closure coordinates with the Norwalk Public Schools' April break to help minimize disruption for residents.

Businesses and other properties in the area are still accessible.

The closure is expected to take place until next Monday, April 25 at 6 a.m.

Officials say the schedule could change.