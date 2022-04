Nashville Hosts Calgary in Potential Playoff Matchup to Conclude Five-Game Homestand. The Nashville Predators will close out their season-long five-game homestand this evening with a matchup against the Calgary Flames. The Flames currently sit atop the Pacific Division and could be a potential First Round matchup for the Preds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is the second of three meetings between Nashville and Calgary this season; it's the first of two at home with another set to take place next Tuesday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO