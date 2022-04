Jake Arrieta, a key pitcher on the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series championship team, has decided to retire. Arrieta made the announcement during a Barstool Sports podcast. "I haven’t signed the papers, man, but I’m done. It’s time for me to step away from the game," he said. "At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it’s just my time, really."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO