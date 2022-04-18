ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: April 18, 2022

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Israel Ayala, 26, was indicted March 30 on abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

Aaron Vega Molina, 31, was indicted March 7 on aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, second degree felony.

Alexis Alejandra Soto, 24, was indicted March 30 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Darian Gonzalo Sanchez, 20, was indicted March 30 on aggravated assault against public servant, first degree felony.

Dexter Eugene Traylor, 53, was indicted Feb. 18 on assault family/household member previous conviction, third degree felony.

Dominic Eduardo Armendarez, 30, was indicted March 30 on intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury, third degree felony.

Elpidio Alejandro Rodriguez, 31, was indicted March 30 on assault of EMS personnel providing service, third degree felony.

Emer Charles, 46, was indicted March 30 on two counts of aggravated assault deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Jarek Lonn Ferguson, 44, was indicted Nov. 1, 2021 on assault causing bodily injury with previous conviction, third degree felony.

Jeffrey Paul Brown, 22, was indicted March 30 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

John Jacob Hernandez, 21, was indicted March 30 on assault of pregnant person, third degree felony.

Johnny Lee Vasquez, Jr., 28, was indicted March 30 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Johnny Lee Vasquez, Jr., 28, was indicted March 30 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.

Jose Vela Guerrero, 78, was indicted March 30 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Joseph William Wallace Decker, 34, was indicted March 30 on aggravated assault family/house member with weapon fv, second degree felony.

Keenesha Vataivia Bars, 32, was indicted March 30 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

Michael Anthony Zambrano, 23, was indicted March 30 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.

BURGLARY

Gabriel Munoz, 30, was indicted Sept. 14, 2020 burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Jeffrey Lanell Waugh, 40, was indicted March 30 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Jimmy Douglas Crow, 54, was indicted March 30 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Michael Matthew Ingram, 41, was indicted March 30 on burglary of building, state jail felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Roy Richard Neal, III, 35, was indicted March 30 on continuous violence against the family (FV), third degree felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Mario Medrano Bernal, 40, was indicted Feb. 7 on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Thomas Reyes, 41, was indicted June 25, 2020 on criminal mischief, state jail felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT

Traymill Donya Cherry, 27, was indicted Aug. 17, 2020 on deadly conduct, third degree felony.

DWI

Toronto Clayvernon Williams, 37, was indicted March 30 on driving while intoxicated, third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Trena Nicole Luna, 37, was indicted March 7 on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Lorenzo Robles, 67, was indicted April 5 driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Elpidio Alejandro Rodriguez, 31, was indicted March 30 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jerry Lee Bass, 34, was indicted Dec. 13, 2021 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Johnathan Cole Porter, 41, was indicted March 30 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Roy Richard Neal, III, 35, was indicted March 30 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Calvin Scott Vandygriff, 60, was indicted May 1 on fail to comply sex off duty to register with previous conviction IAT (F2), felony unassigned.

FAIL TO STOP AND RENDER AID

Emer Charles, 46, was indicted March 30 on fail to stop and render aid, third degree felony.

FRAUD

Curtis Michael Ames, 36, was indicted March 30 on fraud use/possession identifying info # items five, less than, third degree felony.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

James John McDaniel, 36, was indicted March 30 on harassment of public servant, third degree felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

James John McDaniel, 36, was indicted March 30 on indecency with child sexual contact, second degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was indicted March 30 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional serious bodily injury/mental 22.04 (e) first degree felony.

James John McDaniel, 36, was indicted March 30 on two counts of injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury (FV), third degree felony.

MANSLAUGHTER

Alan Adrian Aguirre, 22, was indicted March 3, 2020 on intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle, second degree felony.

MURDER

Chaviya Crosby, 19, was indicted June 25, 2020 on murder, first degree felony.

Jose Bernabe Ballardo, 33, was indicted March 30 on murder, first degree felony.

Samuel Adrian Chavira, 35, was indicted March 30 on murder, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alexis Terrazas, 21, was indicted Dec. 12, 2021 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Felipe Hernandez Jr, 57, was indicted Jan. 24 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jesus Torres, 33, was indicted March 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Judy Marie Hoffman, 39, was indicted March 7 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Thomas Benjamin Lozano, 39, was indicted March 30 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Jessie Morales, 29, was indicted March 30 on prohibited weapon, third degree felony.

ROBBERY

Brandon Jasean Williams, 20, was indicted March 30 on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Alitha Denise Ellison, 27, was indicted Sept. 9, 2021 on six counts of aggravated sexual assault child, first degree felony.

Dakota Beal, 25, was indicted March 30 on online solicit of a minor sexual conduct, second degree felony.

Damien Kane Zermeno, 24, was indicted March 7 on aggravated sexual assault child, first degree felony

Daniel Mahias James, 40, was indicted May 8, 2017 on sexual assault of a child, second degree felony.

Daniel Mahias James, 40, was indicted May 8, 2017 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (F1), first degree felony.

Justin Taylor, 29, was indicted March 7 on sexual assault child, second degree felony.

Steven Snodgrass, 19, was indicted March 30 on continuous sexual abuse of a child: victim under 14, first degree felony.

STALKING

Jerome Harrison, 38, was indicted March 30 on stalking, third degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Thomas Benjamin Lozano, 39, was indicted March 30 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair 37.09 (c) third degree felony.

THEFT

Alfredo Galindo, 43, was indicted March 30 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Colby Blaine Ogle, 33, was indicted March 30 on two counts of theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Dixie Lois Harshman, 50, was indicted March 30 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Jarek Lonn Ferguson, 44, was indicted Sept. 20, 2021 on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

Jimmy Douglas Crow, 43, was indicted March 30 on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

Karen Graves, 52, was indicted March 30 on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Mario Infante, 46, was indicted Jan. 24 on theft property, more than$150,000, less than $300,000, second degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Jose Cruz Licon, 47, was indicted March 30 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Raymond Odale Castro, 42, was indicted March 30 on two counts of unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.