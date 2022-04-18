iPhone 14 Max leaks show the phone’s design

Apple will unveil four new iPhones in the second half of the year for the third consecutive year. However, the iPhone 14 lineup is getting a significant change. The mini size that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 series is going away in favor of a cheaper version of the Pro Max size. That’s the so-called 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which appeared in a couple of new leaks that seem to confirm its design.

Don’t Miss: How to block spam texts on your iPhone

The new design leaks

The September 2022 iPhone lineup should include the following four models: 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Max product name isn’t confirmed, but it makes sense given Apple’s naming scheme for the iPhone.

The iPhone 14 Max will have the same design as the iPhone 14, various leaks have claimed in the past. But the handset will be as big as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the two 6.7-inch handsets will not be identical. The Pro Max will feature three cameras on the back and a dual hole-punch display design. The iPhone 14 Max will have the same notch like the iPhone 13 and two cameras on the back.

The newest iPhone 14 design leaks show all four models, including the new Max size. We’re looking at schematics that a leaker found on Weibo. The following images seem to further confirm the design differences between the iPhone 14 and the Pro models.

The camera module’s size stands out, as the Pros will have a much larger bump than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. If all these design leaks are accurate, the iPhone 14 Max might have a larger battery than the Pro Max version. That’s because the camera module will occupy less space inside the handset. However, that’s just speculation.

How expensive will the iPhone 14 Max be?

Separately, molds for the iPhone 14 series surfaced, also from Weibo. They give us an even better look at the four iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14 Max model. Again, the camera bump stands out. The iPhone 14 Pro models will have a much larger camera module compared to the non-Pro variants.

From left to right: iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 molds. Image source: Weibo via MacRumors

The new iPhone 14 Max size will let Apple raise iPhone prices this year. The absence of the mini means the cheapest new iPhone will not start at $699 (after the $30 carrier deals). Instead, the iPhone 14 will start at $799, which is the same price as the current iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Max will cost $100 more, according to a leak from earlier this year. This will give buyers who want the 6.7-inch screen a cheaper option than the $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Finally, the Pro models might be even more expensive than their predecessors. The iPhone 14 Pro might start at $1,099, while the Pro Max could go for $1,199.

These rumored prices make sense given the economic context and all the iPhone 14 leaks. The iPhone 14 Pro models will deliver several significant upgrades over the non-Pro and the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will offer the most basic 2022 iPhone experience, and they should be at least on par with the iPhone 13 Pro models, if not better.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.