Coroner IDs man killed in collision with firetruck near Hartsville

By Braley Dodson, Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person hurt early Monday morning when an SUV collided with a firetruck just outside Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash killed Christopher Wayne McManus, 42, of Batesburg, South Carolina, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said.

It happened about 12:45 a.m. on Ruby Road near Old Camden Road when a Kia SUV driven by McManus went left of center and hit the Freightliner firetruck, which was traveling south, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Crews were responding to a report of a structure fire at the time of the crash, according to Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers. The firetruck’s driver was checked by EMS and released.

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
