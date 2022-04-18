Coroner IDs man killed in collision with firetruck near Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person hurt early Monday morning when an SUV collided with a firetruck just outside Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash killed Christopher Wayne McManus, 42, of Batesburg, South Carolina, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said.

It happened about 12:45 a.m. on Ruby Road near Old Camden Road when a Kia SUV driven by McManus went left of center and hit the Freightliner firetruck, which was traveling south, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Crews were responding to a report of a structure fire at the time of the crash, according to Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers. The firetruck’s driver was checked by EMS and released.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.