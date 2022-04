MILWAUKEE -- — Three hits were all the Milwaukee Brewers needed to get reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes his first win of the season. Burnes struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings as the Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. Burnes held the Pirates scoreless through five innings before giving up homers to Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth and Josh VanMeter in the seventh.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO