ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

GOP Race For Governor In A Close Three-Way Tie

By Karla James
klin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska’s GOP race for governor was rounding into a three-way statistical tie likely to be decided by voters still making up their minds. The Republican race lacks a favorite between Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster, University of Nebraska Regent...

klin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Republican Hopes to Reclaim Oregon Governor’s Office

Last week, WW analyzed the surprisingly decent chance Oregon Republicans have to win the governor’s race for the first time in 40 years (“Have You Herd?” March 16). That’s thanks to a perfect storm of unpopular Democratic policies, Betsy Johnson’s unaffiliated campaign, and a GOP floor that’s a little higher than Portland liberals like to believe. But a visit to a Republican forum in Salem last month was a reminder that any party nominee must also demonstrate fealty to former President Donald Trump and his refusal to admit he lost the last election. That’s a good way to alienate undecided voters, fast. Here’s what our readers had to say.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Brett Lindstrom
Person
Carol Blood
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Nebraska#Gop#Republican#Conklin Co#State#The Nebraska Examiner#Anti Lindstrom Tv#Democrat
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Democratic Party chair rips ‘maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP

The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy