GOP Race For Governor In A Close Three-Way Tie

Last week, WW analyzed the surprisingly decent chance Oregon Republicans have to win the governor’s race for the first time in 40 years (“Have You Herd?” March 16). That’s thanks to a perfect storm of unpopular Democratic policies, Betsy Johnson’s unaffiliated campaign, and a GOP floor that’s a little higher than Portland liberals like to believe. But a visit to a Republican forum in Salem last month was a reminder that any party nominee must also demonstrate fealty to former President Donald Trump and his refusal to admit he lost the last election. That’s a good way to alienate undecided voters, fast. Here’s what our readers had to say.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 DAYS AGO