An officer went to Giant Eagle at 1:37 p.m. April 7 for a shoplifter. The man who stole several steaks was no longer in the store, however. The suspect left the store and was walking toward Pearl Road. The officer and the store’s lost prevention officer found the man in front of the Verizon store. The store’s loss prevention officer said she approached the man when he walked by all the cashier counters with the merchandise without paying for them. However, the suspect then dropped the items in the parking lot. He then continued on his way. The items taken were valued at $355. He was transported back to the store where he received a copy of the no trespass letter he signed. He was advised to never return to the store or he would be cited for trespassing. He was charged with shoplifting.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO