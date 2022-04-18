ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smithsonian exhibit will look at America's pop culture history

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The Smithsonian is prepping a new bilingual museum exhibit in Washington with more...

El Paso Museum of Art to display new exhibition that explores Mexican culture

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art will display a new exhibition that "explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization," according to a news release from the city.
Kostas Seremetis Merges Pop Culture Animations in New 'Signal' Exhibition

Following the launch of his The All Mighty hardcover book, New York-based artist, sculptor, and filmmaker, Kostas Seremetis, continues his exploration of archetypes in comic book art and animation cartoons at HVW8 Berlin. Seremitis’ Signal exhibition, presented by Carhartt, displays a collection of graffiti art canvases featuring the pop culture...
How American Idol Will Be Impacted By ABC's 2022 Oscars Broadcast

The 2022 Oscars arrive this evening and, while people are no doubt excited to see which nominees take home the prizes, there’s another crowd tuning in at that time as well. At least one small section of the audience might be made up of American Idol fans, who are more than likely wondering why the latest episode of Season 20 isn’t on at its normal time. If it isn’t obvious by now, the show will be on at a different time for people across the United States, depending on where you live.
When a Ukrainian boy fled Kyiv, he left behind his Lego collection

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Eleven-year-old Andrii Sidorov of Kyiv was forced to leave behind his prized collection of Legos when he fled to Ireland. He was safe there. But Andrii's father tells The Washington Post his son felt lost. So his father posted on Facebook, asking people for any Legos they could spare. Within a day, they were flooded with packages from strangers as far away as Australia. Andrii now has more Legos than he did in Ukraine, making a difference far from home.
Missing cockatiel is identified with the help of a TV show's theme song

(SOUNDBITE OF THE TV THEME PLAYERS' "THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW") Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Lucky the cockatiel loves this music. So when Lucky was found on the porch of a Pennsylvania church, well, it was the theme from "The Andy Griffith Show" that ended three years on the lam. A social media post by an animal rescue group looked like Lucky. The Rannels family told WGAL they were pretty sure, but it wasn't until Lucky whistled and danced along to the iconic tune that they were certain. A happy reunion followed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
How Black American Jews incorporate their food traditions into their Passover Seders

Tonight, across the world, Jewish families and friends will gather for the second night of Passover. Many will hold a Seder, a ritual meal where the story of the liberation of the Hebrew slaves from bondage in Egypt is retold. For Jews around the world, it's a time to honor their faith and make the celebration their own by bringing their own cultural and food traditions to the table. And that's also true of African American Jews, for whom the Passover story resonates on multiple levels.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

