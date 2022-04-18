New Smithsonian exhibit will look at America's pop culture history

The 2022 Oscars arrive this evening and, while people are no doubt excited to see which nominees take home the prizes, there’s another crowd tuning in at that time as well. At least one small section of the audience might be made up of American Idol fans, who are more than likely wondering why the latest episode of Season 20 isn’t on at its normal time. If it isn’t obvious by now, the show will be on at a different time for people across the United States, depending on where you live.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 DAYS AGO