ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Every Premier League team's player of the weekend: Gameweek 33

By Jack Gallagher
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Every Premier League team's player of the weekend: Gameweek...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Mane, Ronaldo, Werner, Mount

Liverpool and Manchester City produced a thrilling FA Cup semi-final, with the Reds keeping their quadruple bid alive, before Chelsea joined them in the final. As for the weekend's Premier League action, Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick for Manchester United while Bruno Guimaraes scored twice as Newcastle moved to the brink of survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Kieran Dowell
Person
Ademola Lookman
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Juraj Kucka
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
The Independent

Ashley Westwood injury overshadows draw between West Ham and Burnley

Burnley battled to a point in their first match since the shock departure of Sean Dyche, but the 1-1 draw at West Ham came at a cost with Ashley Westwood suffering a horrific injury.The midfielder’s leg seemed to buckle underneath him as he challenged for the ball with Nikola Vlasic on 22 minutes.A stretcher and oxygen were immediately brought on, while Vlasic and Aaron Cresswell, who was closest to the incident, looked distraught and had to be comforted by teammates.Wout Weghorst opened the scoring moments later, but Maxwel Cornet’s dreadful penalty miss proved pivotal as West Ham, on the back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick rescues hosts after blowing two-goal lead at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick to rescue a 3-2 victory for Man Utd over Norwich, having earlier blown a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second hat-trick in five games put some shine on another underwhelming performance from United, whose pursuit of a top-four spot was nonetheless strengthened thanks to defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Kruger#Arsenal#Matchday 33#Tottenham Hugo Lloris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Manchester City predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways when they host Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's dreams of a treble were dashed when the Citizens were beaten 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday, but they remain top of England's top flight with a Champions League last four tie scheduled against Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

297
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy