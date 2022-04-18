Every Premier League team's player of the weekend: Gameweek 33

Burnley battled to a point in their first match since the shock departure of Sean Dyche, but the 1-1 draw at West Ham came at a cost with Ashley Westwood suffering a horrific injury.The midfielder’s leg seemed to buckle underneath him as he challenged for the ball with Nikola Vlasic on 22 minutes.A stretcher and oxygen were immediately brought on, while Vlasic and Aaron Cresswell, who was closest to the incident, looked distraught and had to be comforted by teammates.Wout Weghorst opened the scoring moments later, but Maxwel Cornet’s dreadful penalty miss proved pivotal as West Ham, on the back...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO