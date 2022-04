A 39-year-old man who had $27,000 in cash on hand was robbed by two men at gunpoint on a Springfield Gardens street earlier this month. The victim and a 31-year-old man were walking down the street in the vicinity of 149th Avenue and 182nd Street when two unknown men approached them at around 5:05 p.m. on March 17 and displayed firearms and demanded money,

SPRINGFIELD, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO