Russia

Today’s top trending stories for April 18, 2022

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
 1 day ago
A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including the latest updates the war between Russia and Ukraine, weekend shootings in the U.S., coronavirus news and much more. US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend;...

www.cleveland.com

KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukrainians defy deadline to surrender in Mariupol or die

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The shattered port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to the Russians on Sunday after seven weeks under siege, in what would give Moscow a crucial success following its failure to storm the Ukrainian capital and the sinking of its Black Sea flagship.
POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Supreme Court, Ukraine & more: What’s trending today

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including the latest updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Supreme Court news, the coronavirus and much more. Ukraine says no to Russia demands of laying down arms in Mariupol (Reuters) Ukraine says Russians bombed art school sheltering 400...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Country
Russia
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
