Following Roman Abramovich’s guidebook on how to not get your superyacht seized, sanctioned Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has moved his 287 ft yacht Clio to Turkish waters.

Cover picture for the articleIf you have two things- a superyacht and close ties to Vladimir Putin, then one thing is sure- your luxury vessel wandering on the seas will be seized. Since March, both the E.U. and the U.S. have been seizing property from Russian oligarchs with utmost enthusiasm. Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska...

