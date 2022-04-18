ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bill to give north St. Louis $39M from ARPA passes

By Ala Errebhi
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DptI2_0fCMb6RQ00

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Board of Aldermen voted Monday to pass an American Rescue Plan funding bill that would give a big boost to north St. Louis.

Board Bill 82 provides $39 million to small businesses, nonprofits, and neighborhoods in north St. Louis. Board President Lewis Reed said the bill will provide safety, stability, and access to opportunities.

Trending: Snake found in woman’s vehicle in Pacific, Mo.

Board Bill 82 allocates $37 million to north side corridors for economic empowerment in qualified census tract areas and $2 million for citywide ADA compliance, bringing the total to $39 million.

A final vote on the bill took place Monday at 10 a.m. at the full Board of Aldermen meeting in the chambers at city hall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#North Side#City Hall#St#Board Of Aldermen#American Rescue Plan#Ada
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!” A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City. ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis. “THE […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy