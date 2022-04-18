Bill to give north St. Louis $39M from ARPA passes

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Board of Aldermen voted Monday to pass an American Rescue Plan funding bill that would give a big boost to north St. Louis.

Board Bill 82 provides $39 million to small businesses, nonprofits, and neighborhoods in north St. Louis. Board President Lewis Reed said the bill will provide safety, stability, and access to opportunities.

Board Bill 82 allocates $37 million to north side corridors for economic empowerment in qualified census tract areas and $2 million for citywide ADA compliance, bringing the total to $39 million.

A final vote on the bill took place Monday at 10 a.m. at the full Board of Aldermen meeting in the chambers at city hall.

