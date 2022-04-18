ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Susanna Reid sends Piers Morgan good luck message ahead of his TV return

By The Newsroom
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1AGz_0fCMav2V00

Susanna Reid has wished Piers Morgan good luck ahead of the launch of his new broadcasting venture.

Morgan is returning to screens with his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, which is launching via TalkTV in the UK on April 25.

While promoting the show last week, the former Good Morning Britain presenter, 57, said Reid, who he previously dubbed his “TV wife”, had not yet sent him a congratulatory message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDOqG_0fCMav2V00
Susanna Reid wished Piers Morgan good luck (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

He said: “Has she wished me good luck? I don’t think she has actually, but there’s still time. I’m sure she will, we stay in touch.

“It’s difficult you know, we had this arranged marriage and it turned out to be very successful. And then we suddenly got divorced one afternoon, that was it…

“So I went from seeing Susanna Reid in her curlers at 4am every day… to not seeing her. So we stay in touch through texting and stuff, but it is a bit you know, it was all a bit dramatic and sad really.

“I think we both feel that, we both felt like we have one of the great kind of on-screen chemistries and it all got ended, in my opinion, in a rather sort of silly way.

“But their loss is going to be TalkTV’s gain. And Piers Morgan Uncensored will fill that terrible void that you’ve all been feeling in the last year. Don’t worry, the wait is nearly over.”

The former tabloid editor has since shared a picture of a WhatsApp message from Reid saying “Good Luck”. Posting it on Twitter, Morgan captioned it with capital letters writing: “BREAKING NEWS.”

Reid, 51, and Morgan co-presented ITV’s flagship morning show together for more than five years and became a popular presenting duo.

But their TV partnership ended abruptly after Morgan departed the ITV breakfast show last year after he said he did not believe claims made by the Duchess of Sussex during her headline-grabbing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The broadcast, during which Morgan stormed off the ITV set, was the most complained-about TV episode of 2021, prompting more than 50,000 complaints to Ofcom, who later said Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code over Morgan’s controversial comments.

Alluding to her famous on-screen eye roll when seated next to Morgan, Reid shared an article tweeting: “Huge good luck – and a couple of eye-rolls for old times’ sake.”

Following Morgan’s ITV departure, no permanent replacement has been announced, with stars like Richard Madeley and others appearing in a rotating cast of guest presenters.

TalkTV will launch with shows from Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn on April 25.

The launch schedule will start with The News Desk at 7pm, hosted by Newton Dunn, followed by Morgan’s global show Uncensored at 8pm, broadcasting from studio facilities in Ealing, west London, and with The Talk, featuring Osbourne, airing on weeknights at 9pm.

Uncensored will stream on Fox Nation in the US and will air on Sky News Australia.

TalkTV will broadcast 24/7 on Sky (526), Virgin Media (627), Freeview (237) and Freesat (217) and will be available via online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

Related
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne supported by former The Talk co-stars on social media

Sharon Osbourne recently shared an emotional video online with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, where they urged their followers to help with the Ukraine refugee crisis. And after posting the footage, which was filmed inside their home in LA, they received mass support from their fans and friends, including Sharon's former The Talk co-star Carrie Ann Inaba.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Newton Dunn
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Richard Madeley
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Susanna Reid
Hello Magazine

Susanna Reid reassures viewers after concerning on-air moment

Susanna Reid reassured viewers watching Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning after an interview with reporter Rohit Kachroo was cut off live on-air. The ITV journalist was chatting to Susanna and co-presenter Adil Ray about the conflict in Ukraine and his own current level of safety, when the connection failed twice before the interview came to an end.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#Amazon Fire Tv#Piers Morgan Uncensored#Talktv#Whatsapp
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
Ok Magazine

Back Again! Sharon Osbourne Teases Her Upcoming Talk Show After She Was Fired From 'The Talk'

She's back! After getting fired from The Talk in 2021, Sharon Osbourne teased that she will be back on the small screen very soon. "The Talk has an official launch date! On Monday 25th April, TalkTV will launch in the UK on Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Free sat as well as via connected TV services and smart devices.@sharonosbourne | #TheTalk | #TalkTV," an Instagram post read.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

