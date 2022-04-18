ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

It’s Tax Day

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t filed your taxes yet—today is the final day. While the tax deadline is normally April 15th,...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Here's How Much Tax You'll Have to Pay on Each Type of Stimulus Payment

Whether you pay taxes on stimulus depends on the type of benefit. Most sources of stimulus funds are non-taxable. The exception is unemployment benefits. Most of us have received pandemic-related assistance over the past two years. And as we push to get our 2021 returns filed, that leaves many of us asking if any of those funds are taxable. Are we going to receive a smaller refund, or worse yet, owe money?
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

How to Call the IRS With Tax Return and Child Tax Credit Questions

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got just over two weeks left to submit your tax return to the IRS or file a tax extension. However, if you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, you lost your W-2 form -- it might be time to contact the IRS. The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Tax Day#Tax Return
Salina Post

IRS: Avoid these tax errors that will delay or adjust refunds

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WJHL

Gov. Lee proposes 30-day grocery tax suspension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced his proposal for a temporary tax cut that would save grocery shoppers money statewide. A release from the governor’s office detailed a suggested 30-day grocery tax suspension amid skyrocketing inflation nationwide. Lee’s proposal involves suspending state and local sales tax on groceries, and the tax […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Williamson Source

Filing Your Taxes at the Last Minute? Keep These Tips in Mind

Tax Day is right around the corner, and some taxpayers who haven’t filed their returns might be getting anxious about getting them done in time. If you’re among that group, here’s what you should know. The pandemic continues to affect conditions for taxpayers, making it more important than ever to file before Monday, April 18, and to make sure their returns are as error-free as possible. Those who received pandemic-related payments during 2021 also might have a few extra steps ahead of them to ensure they’re getting all the money they and their families are entitled to.
INCOME TAX
CNET

1.5 Million Taxpayers Have Unclaimed Tax Refunds: How to Get That IRS Money

Tax Day 2022 -- April 18 -- is the deadline to file your 2021 taxes, but it's also your last chance to file for an old, unclaimed tax refund from 2018. The IRS announced that it has an estimated $1.5 billion worth of unclaimed tax refunds from more than 1.5 million Americans who did not file their tax returns that year. The median unclaimed tax refund from 2018 is $813.
INCOME TAX
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
INCOME TAX
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to File Your Taxes for Free

Ah, spring. The fresh flowers, the end of blizzards and digging your car out of the snow, and… the arrival of tax season. For many people, it’s a welcome arrival: a reminder that a refund is coming. But for the rest, you might owe Uncle Sam a hefty chunk of dough. If you’re stressing over getting your taxes done this year, here’s a look at some ways to get through the process for less.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy