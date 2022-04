A large asteroid has been observed in space before hitting Earth. It’s the fifth known impactor to be detected before it hits the ground and the first from Europe. Signals from the impact in Iceland and Greenland were recorded and indicated an energy release comparable to a magnitude 4.0 earthquake. All five asteroids that were spotted before impact were found after 2008, demonstrating how far asteroid detection technology has progressed in recent years.

ASTRONOMY ・ 25 DAYS AGO