Local elections in the United States can often be low voter turnout affairs. The National Civic League reports that only 15% to 27% of the electorate participates in local elections; the recent mayoral election in Las Vegas drew only 9% of voters. But, when it comes to local school board elections, voter interest has dramatically increased in the last year — as a “school board revolt” over the diversity, equity, and inclusion elements of curricula has aroused the interest of parent groups.

