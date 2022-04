Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish already made history as the youngest person to headline Coachella when she took the stage on Saturday night. So it may have been surprising to her young fans that among her guest stars was a 54-year-old: Damon Albarn, of Blur, Gorillaz and The Good, the Bad and the Queen fame. Appropriately, he joined in for the song “Getting Older,” after which she helped cover Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” (with Posdnuos of De La Soul lending a hand). FEEL GOOD INC ✨@billieeilish x @Damonalbarn at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/c32dMfF4LN — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) April 17,...

