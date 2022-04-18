ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Medical device maker Natus to go private in $1.2 billion deal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Reuters) - Healthcare-focused investment firm ArchiMed has agreed to buy Natus Medical Inc for $1.2 billion and take it private, the medical device maker said on Monday.

Natus shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash, which represents a 28.6% premium to the stock’s last closing price.

The company makes medical equipment and supplies for the diagnosis and monitoring of disorders that affect the brain, nerves, muscles and newborns.

Natus shares have dropped 9% over the past year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected demand for non-urgent surgical procedures, in turn hitting sales of some medical devices.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Wolves owner Fosun's profits rise to £1.2 billion

Wolves owner Fosun International today revealed that profits rose in 2021 to £1.2 billion. The figure is 26 per cent up on 2020. Revenue for the Chinese group also rose by 18 per cent to £19.2bn. The revenue from more than 30 overseas countries and regions where Fosun...
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA reaches agreement on medical device user fees

The FDA would be allowed to collect at least $1.78 billion in user fees over five years under a reauthorization of the medical device user fee program, according to a series of recommendations from the agency and representatives from the medical device industry released March 22. Under the proposed recommendations,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Medical Equipment#Archimed#Natus Medical Inc
Ledger-Enquirer

GameStop Extends Surge As Chairman Ryan Cohen Boosts Stake To $1.2 Billion

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares surged higher in pre-market trading after an investment group lead by chairman Ryan Cohen unveiled a purchase of around 100,000 shares in the money-losing video game retailer. Securities and Exchange Commission filings late Tuesday showed that Cohen's RC Ventures LLC,...
RETAIL
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
biospace.com

Asahi Kasei Medical to Acquire Bionova Scientific, U.S.-based Biopharmaceutical CDMO

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. concluded an agreement on April 14, 2022 (JST) through a U.S. subsidiary to wholly acquire Bionova Scientific, LLC, a provider of contract process development services and GMP-compliant contract manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical companies, especially those developing next-generation antibody based drugs*. This press release...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Blackstone to buy American Campus Communities in $12.8 bln deal - WSJ

April 19 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackstone Inc has agreed to buy student-housing owner American Campus Communities Inc for about $12.8 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/3EsXV8P) The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's state asset regulator vows to ensure debt risks of centrally administered state firms controllable

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state asset regulator vowed on Tuesday to ensure that the debt risks of centrally administered state-owned enterprises are controllable. Peng Huagang, spokesman for the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, told a news conference that the commission will push the liability ratio of deeply indebted firms back to a reasonable level as soon as possible.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Head of Credit Suisse China securities JV steps down

ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of Credit Suisse’s securities joint venture in China, Tim Tu, has stepped down to pursue other opportunities within the Swiss bank, a spokeswoman said. Daniel Qiu has been appointed interim CEO of the CSSCL venture, effective immediately. He assumes the role alongside his existing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. insurer Travelers' profit beats on lower catastrophe losses

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc reported a 48% jump in quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, as lower catastrophe-related claims cushioned a hit from investment losses. The company’s core income rose to $1.04 billion, or $4.22 per share, in the first quarter ended...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UK shares fall as consumer staples stocks, brokerage actions weigh

(Reuters) -UK shares fell on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth and a series of negative brokerage actions, while electrical engineering firm Spectris climbed after announcing unit sale and share buyback. The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower, with spirits maker Diageo, Dove soap...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Travelers beats Q1 consensus estimates after lower catastrophe losses and positive underwriting result

Travelers Cos. Inc. shares TRV, +0.53% rose 1.1% premarket Tuesday, after the insurer posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, as lower catastrophe losses and a positive underwriting result offset lower investment income. The New York-based company posted net income of $1.018 billion, or $4.15 a share, for the quarter, up from $733 million, or $2.87 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $4.22, comfortably ahead of the $3.61 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 6% to $8.809 billion from $8.313 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $8.029 billion FactSet consensus. The company's net written premiums rose 11% to $8.367 billion, and net earned premiums rose 9% to $8.0 billion. Net investment income came to $637 million, down from $701 million a year ago. Net realized investment losses came to $23 million pretax, compared with gains of $44 million pretax a year ago. The company's underwriting gain came to $659 million, up from $217 million a year ago. The company' combined ratio came to 91.3%. Shares have gained 20% in the last 12 months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

National Bank of Kuwait's first-quarter profit surges 38%

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBKK.KW), the country's biggest lender, reported on Tuesday a first quarter profit of 116.6 million dinars ($381.79 million), a 38% annual rise on lower impairment losses and higher net operating income. EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA) had estimated 94 million dinars in profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

European Companies Say 'No Thanks' to China's Offer to List There

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy