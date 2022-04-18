Police searching for suspect who stole multiple bottles of liquor from New Kent Virginia ABC store
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect who stole multiple bottles of alcohol from a Virginia ABC store.
On April 11, the female suspect entered the store wearing all black and a blue face mask. The store, located in Quinton, is at 2501 New Kent Highway.
Police said she stole multiple bottles of alcohol then left the store in a black SUV with unknown registration.
Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact New Kent Sheriff's Office at 804-966-9500.
