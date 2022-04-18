ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

Police searching for suspect who stole multiple bottles of liquor from New Kent Virginia ABC store

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBWnX_0fCMYv2F00

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect who stole multiple bottles of alcohol from a Virginia ABC store.

On April 11, the female suspect entered the store wearing all black and a blue face mask. The store, located in Quinton, is at 2501 New Kent Highway.

Mosque in Henrico vandalized during Ramadan, Muslim faithful speak out against ‘expressions of hatred’

Police said she stole multiple bottles of alcohol then left the store in a black SUV with unknown registration.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSPj8_0fCMYv2F00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3YMA_0fCMYv2F00
Photos provided by New Kent Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 13

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Quinton, VA
City
Henrico, VA
New Kent County, VA
Sports
New Kent County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
New Kent County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Police#Alcohol#Crime#New Kent Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy