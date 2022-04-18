ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Tioga County’s Republican Committee to hold annual spring dinner

The Tioga County Republican Committee will be holding its annual spring dinner on April 20 with a reception at 5:30 p.m., a cash bar at 6:30 p.m., and then dinner from 7...

FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County Conservation District holds 51st annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding their 51st Annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale. As in the past, the District is offering a variety of New York grown conifers, hardwoods, shrubs, and groundcovers. These seedlings, transplants and other plants are a very low-cost way to prevent erosion, improve water quality in our lakes and streams, to promote wildlife in your area, as well as create noise and visual buffers, and both snow and wind breaks. The Conservation District will be taking orders through Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Pickup date will be Friday, May 13, 2022. Supplies are limited, so order early for the best selection.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Lake County Democratic Party hosts St. Patrick's dinner Saturday

IDLEWILD — The Lake County Democratic Party will be hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day dinner fundraiser Saturday. From 4 to 6:30 p.m., March 26, at Henrietta Summers Senior Center, in Idlewild, take-out dinners of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, roll and cookie will be available in single meal containers for easy pick up. All orders are take-out and may be pre-ordered or ordered at the door. Cost is $15. Cash or check only. To order ahead call 317-400-5530 or 231-342-2771.
IDLEWILD, MI
WJHG-TV

Bay County Chamber of Commerce holds ninth annual block party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a party in Panama City Thursday night, as the community came out for the ninth annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce block party. It was all about friends, family, food, and of course fun. It’s hosted every year as a way to give back to the community and say thank you for all they do. Something that’s much needed between the hurricane, pandemic, and now wildfires.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Claudia Tenney
Person
Tom O'mara
WITF

4 Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor set rules to join a debate

They will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania and has not criticized them. (Harrisburg) — Four Republican candidates for governor in the party’s crowded primary race say they will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania, eliciting criticism that they are afraid of hard questions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman is staying in race

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman says he is staying in the race. The Pennsylvania Senate pro tempore had filed papers to withdraw from the race. However, Corman's spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that he will withdraw that petition. In a statement, Corman said, "Two developments today have led me to decide...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Republicans#State
US News and World Report

Two Republicans Won't Seek Reelection to Assembly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two more Republicans announced Tuesday they won’t seek reelection to the state Assembly this fall. Reps. Joe Sanfelippo of New Berlin and Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago announced their retirements. Sanfelippo, 58, didn’t offer a reason. Horlacher, 35, said he plans to run for Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar’s open seat. Lazar won election to the state appeals court in the April 5 spring election. Horlacher earned a law degree from Marquette University in 2014.
MADISON, WI
WTAJ

Pennsylvania bill would allow Independents to vote in primary elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than a million Independent or third-party voters will have no say in who is on the Pennsylvania general election ballot this November. That’s because Pennsylvania has a “closed primary,” meaning Republicans can only vote for Republicans and Democrats can only vote for Democrats in the primary election. State Senator Dan […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bangor Daily News

Jared Golden keeps fundraising lead over Bruce Poliquin in 2nd District race

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden outraised challenger Bruce Poliquin in the first quarter of 2022, but Poliquin had more cash left while the two prepare for an expensive rematch in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. Golden’s campaign reported raising $635,000 during the first three months of the year, bringing the Democrat’s...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine House approves plan to expand tribal sovereignty

(The Center Square) – The Maine House of Representatives has approved a proposal to expand the sovereignty of the state's Native American tribes, who say their rights have eroded under a decades-old pact. Legislation approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday would amend the 1980 Indian Land Claims...
MAINE STATE

