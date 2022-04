If you remember the days of the 8-track tape deck, vinyl records, cassette tapes, or CDs, you know all about the evolution of technology. Today, we don’t use any of these devices for our music unless we want to. There was a time when these devices were necessary to hear recorded music. The same is true of many classic car features offered in older models. These items were absolutely essential to some consumers, but you won’t find any of them today because they are useless in the modern driving world.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO