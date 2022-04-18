Daphne PD seeks missing teenager; have you seen her?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing […]
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Daphne Police Department are requesting help in locating a woman who was last seen on Saturday, March 13. Melissa Ann McCrory, 40, was last seen by family members on March 13 and since then, no one has been able to get in touch with her. McCrory drives a […]
UPDATE (4/8 4:28 p.m.): Danasia McArthur has been located and is safe. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing child. Danasia McArthur, 12, was allegedly last seen on April 7, 2022 at 11:16 p.m. She was seen at Virginia and Broad Streets near Pollman’s […]
UPDATE(8:44 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed Shaina Patton was found safe. They thank everyone for their help in locating her. UPDATE (8:47 p.m.): Mobile Police originally sent a photo of another woman. A corrected picture was resent and is now updated on the web story. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking […]
A Mississippi high school senior who was rescued last week in a rip current near Dauphin Island has died, friends and family reported on social media. Karragan Cochran was just 18 and in her final year at East Central High School in Hurley, Mississippi. Cochran was one of three people...
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Danielle Dyer sits among photographs and home-made posters, tributes to her younger brother Koby Roush, a spiral-bound notebook on the couch nearby. She doesn’t want to leave out any detail that might help to bring Koby home, even though she feels sure that he is dead. Those first few months after […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
Police have found two young girls aged 14 and 15 who had been missing in Staffordshire since Friday afternoon. Officers in Tamworth, Staffordshire, launched an appeal for Ellie-Mae Matthews, 14, and Katie McCormack, 15. The pair had been last seen within half an hour of each other in Tamworth around...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details about the 2021 deadly shooting at the Bel Air parking lot came out in a preliminary court hearing. One man was killed after the sale of a an expensive Cartier watch. A preliminary hearing was held March 22 to discuss three suspects’ involvement...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - It was a race to rescue three swimmers Wednesday caught in a current in the water off Dauphin Island. Viewer video captured the tense moments as a teen girl had to be loaded into a Coast Guard helicopter and flown to University Hospital. “To see...
DETECTIVES launched an urgent appeal after two teenage schoolgirls vanished together two days ago. Staffordshire Police have now found Ellie-Mae Matthews, 14, and Katie McCormack, 15, after the pair disappeared from Tamworth. The girls had last been seen just half an hour apart, with officers believing that they were together.
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
A MUM has been driven round the bend after a car mysteriously appeared on her drive five days ago - but police won't move it. Debbie Flynn woke to find the silver Vauxhall Mokka next to her garage in Birmingham close to the city's airport. She immediately phoned police, who...
A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
Police have a body in the hunt for a missing student who vanished on a night out after being separated from friends. Joseph Derbisz, 21, was last seen at a University of Birmingham nightclub in the early hours of Sunday and a body was later recovered nearby where he went missing.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.” Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments […]
Comments / 0