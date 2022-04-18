ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Daphne PD seeks missing teenager; have you seen her?

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department over the Easter weekend...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating missing person case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police seeking help in locating missing woman

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Daphne Police Department are requesting help in locating a woman who was last seen on Saturday, March 13. Melissa Ann McCrory, 40, was last seen by family members on March 13 and since then, no one has been able to get in touch with her. McCrory drives a […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Missing Mobile child has been located and is safe

UPDATE (4/8 4:28 p.m.): Danasia McArthur has been located and is safe. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing child. Danasia McArthur, 12, was allegedly last seen on April 7, 2022 at 11:16 p.m. She was seen at Virginia and Broad Streets near Pollman’s […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Daphne, AL
Daphne, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Biloxi woman found safe

UPDATE(8:44 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed Shaina Patton was found safe. They thank everyone for their help in locating her. UPDATE (8:47 p.m.): Mobile Police originally sent a photo of another woman. A corrected picture was resent and is now updated on the web story. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Have You Seen Her
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies search for couple and two young boys

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

2 arrested during drug seizure in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.” Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy