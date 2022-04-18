ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Scott Boudin Festival Preview

By Gerald Gruenig
 1 day ago

Lil Nate & the Zydeco Big Timers (Friday, April 22nd @ 11:00 pm)

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is featuring a handful of local musicians performing at the 2022 Boudin Festival in Scott, Louisiana this weekend.

Wayne Toups & Zydecajun (Saturday, April 23rd @ 8:30 pm)

Kavin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys (Sunday, April 24th @ 11 am)

Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express (Saturday, April 23rd @ 11 am)

More information on the 2022 Scott Boudin Festival can be found by clicking HERE .

Don’t forget Acadiana! The Acadiana Music Spotlight airs each and every Monday morning on Passe Partout from 5 am to 7 am

ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

