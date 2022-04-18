ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

10-foot alligator spotted walking through Florida neighborhood

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 1 day ago

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted video of a big alligator making its way through a neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

The alligator was followed as it walked slowly passed a home and into a body of water nearby.

“Just walking our pet alligator this morning,” said the man recording the massive crocodilian.

The sheriff’s office estimated that the gator was around 10 feet long. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was advised of the gator’s presence but did not respond.

“We’re not sure the Easter bunny stayed long in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

One Twitter user commented on the alligator’s size, calling it “an absolute unit.”

