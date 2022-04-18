ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, OH

Car stereo draws unwanted attention: Independence Police Blotter

By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A driver was pulled over at 11:56 p.m. March 24 after he passed a police cruiser with his radio turned up to levels violating the city’s noise ordinance. A K-9...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Independence, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Independence, OH
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Prostitution#Ohio Noise#Brecksville Road#The Parma Sun Post
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter butchers his chance of stealing steaks: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer went to Giant Eagle at 1:37 p.m. April 7 for a shoplifter. The man who stole several steaks was no longer in the store, however. The suspect left the store and was walking toward Pearl Road. The officer and the store’s lost prevention officer found the man in front of the Verizon store. The store’s loss prevention officer said she approached the man when he walked by all the cashier counters with the merchandise without paying for them. However, the suspect then dropped the items in the parking lot. He then continued on his way. The items taken were valued at $355. He was transported back to the store where he received a copy of the no trespass letter he signed. He was advised to never return to the store or he would be cited for trespassing. He was charged with shoplifting.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
71K+
Followers
68K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy