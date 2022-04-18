Former Bearcats Punter Signs With CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders
The Aussie punted at UC from 2017-20.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — A former Bearcat is getting his shot in the Canadian Football League. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are signing punter James Smith .
Smith signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and tried out for the Baltimore Ravens this past October—but wasn't able to catch on in the NFL. Now he gets his chance in what many consider the next best thing to the big show.
The punter made 235 total kicks for 10,245 yards and just three touchbacks with a 43.6-yard average (second all-time at UC). He punted at UC from 2017-20, and was a Ray Guy Award finalist in 2018.
