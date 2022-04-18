ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Bearcats Punter Signs With CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKrCD_0fCMXtEa00

The Aussie punted at UC from 2017-20.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — A former Bearcat is getting his shot in the Canadian Football League. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are signing punter James Smith .

Smith signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and tried out for the Baltimore Ravens this past October—but wasn't able to catch on in the NFL. Now he gets his chance in what many consider the next best thing to the big show.

The punter made 235 total kicks for 10,245 yards and just three touchbacks with a 43.6-yard average (second all-time at UC). He punted at UC from 2017-20, and was a Ray Guy Award finalist in 2018.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Report: Detroit Mercy Transfer Guard Antoine Davis Visiting Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Getting Plenty of First Round Buzz Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Old Dominion Transfer Kalu Ezikpe Committing to Cincinnati

Rayvon Griffith Committing on May 1

Bearcats Highest-Ranked Group of Five School in ESPN FPI

Rayvon Griffith Committing on May 1

Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2024 Tight End; Wes Miller Targets Two 2024 Talents

Report: Over 10 NFL Teams Grade Desmond Ridder as a First-Round Talent

Four Bearcats Selected in Latest Two-Round Mock Draft, Including Ahmad Gardner in the Top-Three

Indiana Transfer Guard Rob Phinisee Places Cincinnati in Top-Two Choices

Cincinnati Offers Five-Star 2024 Center Somtochukwu Cyril

Luke Fickell: 'You Can't Leave a Legacy in a Few Years'

Cincinnati Cracks West Virginia Transfer Sean McNeil's Top-Six School

Eight Bearcats Selected in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

Peter King: Desmond Ridder 'Likely' a First-Round Pick

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Stays Focused on Pair of Guard Targets

Four-Star 2023 Guard Rayvon Griffith Places Cincinnati in Top-Five Schools

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Watch: Luke Fickell and Gino Guidugli Give their Thoughts on 2022 UC Spring Game

National Analyst Praises Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner: 'He Might Be the Biggest Slam Dunk' in 2022 NFL Draft

Dan Orlovsky: Desmond Ridder 'Has The Best Quarterbacking Tape' in 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Land in Top-25 of ESPN's Initial 2023 Football Class Rankings

Derek Stingley Jr. Impresses at 'Freakish' 2022 Pro Day; Ahmad Gardner Lines up Top-15 Team Visits

Report: Desmond Ridder Visiting Multiple Teams in Top-20

Five Players to Watch in UC's 2022 Spring Game

Two Bearcats Taken in Top 10 of Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Moves Ahead of Kyle Hamilton, Becomes Top Defensive Back on Latest 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

Three Centers Cincinnati Needs to Target in the Transfer Portal

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Has Private Meeting With Head Coach of Team Picking in Top Five Following Pro Day

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Baltimore, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC Sports

Terrell Owens catches touchdown in Fan Controlled Football debut

Terrell Owens made his way back onto the field…and into the end zone. The Hall of Fame wide receiver returned to professional football on Saturday, debuting in the Fan Controlled Football league. The first reception for the 48-year-old came on the final play of the game, as he caught a 12-yard touchdown during his Zappers' 20-12 loss to the Shoulda Been Stars.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Antoine Davis
Person
Wes Miller
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Luke Fickell
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfl#Punter#Titans#American Football#Aussie#Uc#Espn
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive.com

Gamblers vs. Panthers, Stars vs. Breakers, Bandits vs. Maulers - USFL Week 1 (4/17/22) | Kickoffs, How to Watch, Previews

After an exciting opening night on Saturday, the remaining six franchises in the revamped United States Football League kickoff their inaugural seasons on Sunday in Alabama. Watch the USFL on FuboTV (7-day free trial) HOUSTON GAMBLERS vs. MICHIGAN PANTHERS. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Where: Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.) Channel: NBC.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with a notable wide receiver on Monday. According to multiple reports, the AFC North franchise released former third round NFL Draft pick Miles Boykin. Boykin, 25, was a third-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
On3.com

Duke guard officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t the only member of his family leaving Duke. His grandson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Michael Savarino, a walk-on guard the last two years, is in the portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. He played in 13 games over two years for the Blue Devils, including 11 games this past season as they made a run to the Final Four.
DURHAM, NC
AL.com

Will fans know any of the USFL players this weekend?

NFL teams have about 2,000 players stockpiled on their offseason rosters as they prepare for the league’s annual draft later this month. So when the USFL kicks off its 10-week stay in Birmingham this weekend, will the players on the field be as new to fans as the league?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

Deebo Samuel is one of Colin Cowherd’s favorite players in the NFL. But, on Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” the FOX Sports 1 radio host admitted that it might be worth trading him if you’re the 49ers. The All-Pro WRB1 is as dynamic as it...
NFL
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
919
Followers
690
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy