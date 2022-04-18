ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices fall again — but don’t get used to it

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 1 day ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven cents might not seem like much — but it starts to add up when it’s time to fill up your gas tank.

Over the last week, that’s how much AAA said gas prices in Florida fell, reducing the state average to $4.01 per gallon on Sunday.

Looking at the bigger picture, it means consumers paid 27 cents less than they did a month ago.

Florida gas prices (WFTV.com News Staff)

AAA noted that it was also the lowest price per gallon of gas since Russia invaded Ukraine.

But don’t get too used to the idea of paying less when it’s time to fill up.

“Gas prices have mostly declined through the past two weeks, but don’t be surprised if they rebound soon,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“The price of oil jumped 8% last week, on reports that the European Union is preparing to ban Russian oil imports, which fuels ongoing concerns about global oil supplies,” Jenkins added.

And he said that increase could soon mean an increase of about 10 cents per gallon at the pump.

